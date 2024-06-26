Viral Video: Singaporean Influencer Consumes Milk By Mixing It With Red Bull Energy Drink

The internet is home to several weird food combinations, but this one holds the potential to top the list. In case you were disgusted to know that chocolate sugarcane juice or fish sauce-filled beer is actually a thing, we warn you that a similar feeling would touch you as you would be introduced to this Singaporean influencer's bizarre beverage recipe.

Popular influencer Calvin Lee, who tries out unusual dishes by creating them himself, recently told netizens about he beverage combo he tasted out of mere fun. What was it all about? Shocking but true, Lee sipped a glass of milk by mixing it with something you could have hardly imagined.

The Instagram reel uploaded by the foodie influencer showed him enjoying a glass of milk by mixing it with a Red Bull energy drink. Wait, what? Yes, you read that right. You might wonder who consumes milk by adding some packaged energy drink to it, but Lee just did it for real.

Video: Influencer tries milk with energy drink

The reel was a short one, which captured the foodie trying out the weird combination of milk and an energy drink. It opened by showing Lee the can of energy drink in a glass of milk. While the quirky recipe would have left you stunned, Lee was quite chill about the drink he prepared. Seconds into the video, he consumed the drink and gave his feedback about it.

How did the bizarre drink taste like?

Did it go well with him? Shockingly, yes! "Very very ok," was his candid reaction to the milk-cum-Red Bull drink. In his video, the influencer compared the taste of his drink to that of an iced latte and said, "It's like iced latte, but sweet and without the coffee flavor."