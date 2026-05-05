Viral Video Shows Woman Falling From Height During Chongqing Zipline After Complaining About Loose Harness, Dies; Netizens Question Authenticity

A purported video circulating on X has triggered widespread reactions after claiming to show a woman’s fatal ziplining incident. However, questions over the clip’s authenticity have cast doubt on the claims, even as the post continues to gain massive traction online.

Viral Claim And What The Video Shows

The video, shared by X user @newszg_official, allegedly shows a woman preparing for a zipline ride. Moments after she takes the leap, the clip abruptly ends.

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The post is accompanied by a separate image showing a person on a stretcher, claimed to be the same woman who reportedly died due to a wire malfunction. It also alleges she had earlier complained about loose wires before the incident.

Authenticity Not Verified

The veracity of the video remains unconfirmed, and no official source has corroborated the claims made in the post. The lack of clear evidence linking the clip and the stretcher image has raised serious concerns about whether the incident is being accurately represented.

Netizens Split: Fake Or Fact?

Social media users have responded with a mix of skepticism, shock, and debate. A large number of users have questioned the authenticity of the post, pointing out visible inconsistencies particularly differences in clothing and appearance between the woman in the video and the person in the stretcher image.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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Comments highlighting mismatched details like “different pants colour” and “not the same person” have been widely shared. Some users have accused the post of spreading misinformation for engagement.

Counter Claims And Defences

Others have defended the post, arguing that variations in clothing colour could be due to lighting or wet fabric. A few users also pointed out similar background elements, such as a nearby flag, suggesting both visuals could be from the same location.

Shock, Sympathy And Safety Concerns

Despite the uncertainty, many users expressed grief and concern, calling the incident tragic if true. Some claimed the woman had complained about safety issues with the harness before the jump.

The viral post has also reignited discussions around adventure sports safety, with several users criticising lax standards and warning against poorly regulated zipline operations.

The post has garnered over 2.5 million views within a short span, along with thousands of likes and replies.