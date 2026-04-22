'Avoid Adventure Sports In India': Video Of Woman Crashing Into Trees While Paragliding Goes Viral; Raises Safety Concerns - WATCH

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A thrilling adventure activity meant to create unforgettable memories reportedly turned into a frightening experience after a paragliding video surfaced online, leaving social media users concerned about safety standards in adventure tourism across India.

The now-viral clip captures a woman enjoying a paragliding session alongside a guide. In the initial moments, she appears relaxed, filming herself while gliding smoothly through the sky. However, the situation allegedly took a sudden turn when the paraglider lost control and crashed into nearby trees moments later.

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, shocking viewers and sparking conversations about safety precautions in adventure sports.

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Social media post raises safety concerns

The footage was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle iNikhilsaini, where the uploader warned people about the potential risks associated with adventure sports in India. The post urged travellers to carefully verify operators, equipment quality, and instructor experience before participating.

“Adventure sports in India are barely regulated. If you can, avoid them. If you’re too adventurous to stay away, at least have the sense to verify every detail and the experience of the person you’re trusting with your life. She was lucky, most won’t be,” the post read.

Within a day, the video attracted more than 51,000 views, drawing strong reactions from users online.

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Internet divided over adventure tourism risks

The incident triggered mixed responses. While some users shared positive experiences with paragliding trips, others highlighted recurring safety concerns.

“Yeah, I've driven 10-12 times... to Manali.. Never had any problem till date,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “People expect first world things in india then all of a sudden you dïe and realise that this is 3rd world.”

Several commenters pointed to inexperienced operators and poor oversight as major risks. “Many operators are running these activities just to make quick money without proper equipment, insurance, or experienced staff. The girl in this case was lucky. Many others are not,” one post read.

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A separate user recalled witnessing a risky flight in Himachal Pradesh despite unsafe weather conditions. “On one cloudy day we were atop a hill in Chamba ,HP for the para glide. Every glider refused due to the bad weather but then one Hero came and took the flight. I had never seen anything like that before. The tourist and the glider barely survived.”