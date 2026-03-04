Viral Video Shows Plate-Sized ‘Momo Paratha’, But Netizens Say It’s Actually A Popular Tibetan Dish

A video featuring an unusually large momo has taken social media by storm, leaving food lovers both curious and confused. The oversized dumpling quickly caught attention online, with many users jokingly calling it a “momo paratha” because of its massive, plate-sized appearance.

Viral video sparks food debate

The clip, shared on Instagram by the account i_kunal_rajoriya, shows a man holding what appears to be a gigantic momo packed with an impressive amount of filling. Because of its size and shape, many viewers compared it to a paratha rather than the small dumplings people typically associate with momos.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, collecting more than 408,000 views within a day. As the clip circulated online, food enthusiasts flooded the comments section, debating whether the dish was actually a giant momo or something entirely different.

Is it really a “Momo Paratha”?

While the viral video labelled the dish as a massive momo, several viewers claimed it might actually be Taipoo, a traditional Tibetan dish. Taipoo is a large stuffed steamed bun that contains savoury fillings similar to those found in momos, but it differs in preparation and presentation.

Unlike typical momos, which are small dumplings often served in batches, Taipoo is usually larger, thicker and steamed as a single bun, making it look similar to the oversized dumpling seen in the viral clip.

Taipoo is commonly eaten in Tibet, Nepal and parts of Northeast India, where Tibetan cuisine has had a strong cultural influence.

Internet reacts to the giant dumpling

Despite the debate over its true identity, the unusual dish has certainly captured people’s attention. Many viewers admitted they were intrigued and eager to try it themselves, regardless of whether it was a momo or a Taipoo.

One user commented, “That's a taipoo not momo and it tastes different than usual momos.”

Another wrote, “Momo Parantha looks so good. I would really love to try it! Where can I get these?”

“I love when people are unaware of what a dish actually is and call it whatever. That is a taipoo I think, not a momo paratha. But whatever, keep calling it momo paratha,” added another person.