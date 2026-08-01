 Viral Video Shows Indian & Chinese Soldiers Bonding Over Shah Rukh Khan's 'Aankhein Khuli Ho Ya Ho Bandh'
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Viral Video Shows Indian & Chinese Soldiers Bonding Over Shah Rukh Khan's 'Aankhein Khuli Ho Ya Ho Bandh'

A video purportedly showing Indian and Chinese soldiers sharing a light-hearted moment along the border has gone viral. In the clip, a Chinese soldier sings Shah Rukh Khan's Mohabbatein song "Aankhein Khuli Ho Ya Ho Bandh", while an Indian soldier smiles and joins in. The date and location of the video remain unverified, but it has drawn praise online for its rare display of camaraderie.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Saturday, August 01, 2026, 01:06 AM IST
Viral Video Shows Indian & Chinese Soldiers Bonding Over Shah Rukh Khan's 'Aankhein Khuli Ho Ya Ho Bandh'
Viral Video Shows Indian & Chinese Soldiers Bonding Over Shah Rukh Khan's 'Aankhein Khuli Ho Ya Ho Bandh' | iforindians' Instagram Account

A video purportedly showing Indian and Chinese soldiers sharing a light-hearted moment along the border has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention for its rare display of camaraderie between troops stationed on opposite sides.

In the viral clip, a Chinese soldier is seen singing "Aankhein Khuli Ho Ya Ho Bandh," the popular song from Shah Rukh Khan's iconic film Mohabbatein. An Indian soldier, seated next to him on a mountain slope, is seen smiling, listening, and joining the interaction, creating an unexpected moment of warmth amid the usually tense backdrop of the India-China border.

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The brief exchange has been widely shared online, with many social media users describing it as a refreshing reminder that cultural connections can transcend national boundaries despite geopolitical differences.

The exact date when the video was recorded and the precise location along the border where the interaction took place have not been independently verified. It also remains unclear under what circumstances the soldiers met.

The authenticity of the video and its location are yet to be officially confirmed by Indian or Chinese authorities. Nevertheless, the clip has sparked positive reactions online, with users praising the sporting spirit displayed by the soldiers and the unifying appeal of Bollywood music.

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