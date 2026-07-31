'More Handsome Than Elon': Chinese BBQ Restaurant Owner Goes Viral For Looking Strikingly Like Elon Musk - VIDEO

A barbecue restaurant owner in northwestern China has become an unlikely internet celebrity after people noticed his remarkable resemblance to billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk. The unexpected comparison has sparked widespread discussion across Chinese social media, bringing a wave of curious customers to his restaurant.

The buzz began after a video showing 48-year-old Ma Jianping serving customers at his barbecue restaurant in Tongchuan, Shaanxi province, spread rapidly on Douyin, China's popular short-video platform. The clip attracted more than 1.3 million likes, transforming the once-quiet restaurant into a must-visit destination for fans and curious onlookers.

Locals had been making the comparison for years

Although the online attention is recent, residents in the area say Ma has been compared to Elon Musk long before the video went viral. Many internet users also pointed out an amusing coincidence-his surname, "Ma," sounds similar to the first syllable used when Musk's name is pronounced in Chinese.

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Photos and videos circulating online show Ma's facial features, hairstyle, and expressions closely resembling the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, prompting thousands of memes and humorous comments.

From electrician to restaurant owner

Before entering the food business, Ma worked as an electrician for several years. Originally from Gansu province, he later transitioned into the restaurant industry and now co-runs Yilan Restaurant with a business partner.

Despite becoming an overnight internet sensation, Ma says he has no plans to change careers. He admitted that the sudden fame has left him feeling "shy and nervous," adding that he would rather continue focusing on serving customers than become an online influencer.

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Viral fame brings more customers

The internet attention has translated directly into business success. According to Ma, the number of diners visiting his restaurant has doubled since the video gained popularity.

Many visitors now stop by not only for the barbecue but also to meet the man being called China's "Elon Musk lookalike." Customers frequently ask for selfies, shake his hand, and chat with him while enjoying their meals.

Even though he has reportedly received numerous business offers following his viral success, Ma says he has turned them down. He prefers his current routine, spending long days at the restaurant—from around 9 a.m. until well after midnight.

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AI memes add to the craze

As Ma's popularity continued to grow, internet users began creating AI-generated images featuring his likeness. Some digitally dressed him in formal business suits to enhance his resemblance to Musk, while others imagined humorous scenarios of him cooking barbecue alongside Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Apple CEO Tim Cook.