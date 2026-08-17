Viral Video Shows Horse Running Loose On Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, NHAI Team Chases It For 7 Km

Lucknow: Expressways are designed for high-speed vehicular movement, but a horse running through traffic on the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway recently turned the busy highway into an unusual and potentially dangerous scene.

A video showing a brown horse galloping along the expressway has gone viral on social media. The video shows an NHAI patrol vehicle following the animal, while a staff member appears to use a long stick to guide the horse away from the carriageway.

Horse Runs For Several Kilometres Amid Fast-Moving Traffic

According to reports in Hindi news portal, the incident took place on Sunday near Unnao, when the horse somehow entered the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway and began running along the road.

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The animal continued for several kilometres as vehicles moved around it. Drivers were reportedly forced to slow down after spotting the horse on the high-speed road, creating a potentially hazardous situation.

The possibility of a collision involving the animal and speeding vehicles raised concerns among motorists, particularly given the high speeds maintained on the expressway.

NHAI Patrol Team Chases Horse To Remove It From Expressway

An NHAI patrol team soon spotted the horse and began following it in an attempt to get it off the carriageway.

The viral video shows a member of the patrol team leaning out from the rear of the vehicle with a long stick as the team attempts to steer the animal away from the traffic.

The horse, however, continued running along the expressway, forcing the patrol team to pursue it for around seven to eight kilometres.

The team eventually managed to get the horse off the expressway around two kilometres before the Lalganj bypass, bringing the potentially dangerous episode to an end.

Viral Video Raises Questions Over Expressway Safety

The incident has triggered discussions on social media over the safety arrangements on the expressway and the prevention of stray animals from entering high-speed corridors.

While no major accident was reported during the incident, the presence of a horse among moving vehicles posed a serious risk to both motorists and the animal.

Fencing, Gates In Place, But Animal Entry Remains A Concern

According to report in Hindi news portal India TV, the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway reportedly has fencing along the greenfield section to prevent animals from accessing the carriageway. Strong iron mesh fencing, along with gates at several points, has been installed as part of the safety infrastructure.

Despite these measures, reports of animals such as horses, cattle and dogs entering the highway have raised questions over whether the existing arrangements are being effectively monitored and maintained.

The incident has also brought attention to claims of round-the-clock patrolling on the expressway and whether security teams are able to prevent such breaches before they become a danger to motorists.

Expressway Already Under Scrutiny Over Road Damage

The incident comes days after the newly inaugurated expressway reportedly faced scrutiny over road damage, with allegations being raised against the construction company PNC.