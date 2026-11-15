Viral Video Shows Forest Staff Blocking Lion To Protect Cubs In Gujarat's Gir

A video purportedly showing forest department personnel on motorcycles blocking a lion's path in Gujarat's Gir forest has gone viral on social media, triggering a debate over wildlife conservation practices and the safety of both animals and humans.

The video shows forest officials repeatedly positioning their motorcycles in front of a male lion to prevent it from entering another male lion's territory, where lion cubs were reportedly present. The intervention was allegedly aimed at protecting the cubs from a potential threat.

X user @gaurravbhrdwj shared the video, questioning the method adopted by the forest personnel. He argued that regardless of their intentions, blocking a lion's path in this manner appeared concerning and could violate wildlife protocols. He also expressed surprise at the animals' apparent tolerance of such close human presence.

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The post drew several reactions, with users divided over the officials' actions. While some questioned the approach, others praised the forest personnel for their courage and familiarity with the big cats.

Another user described their courage as remarkable and highlighted the unusual coexistence between humans and lions in Gir. A third user claimed that local communities have become accustomed to living alongside lions, with some farmers even welcoming their presence near agricultural fields to keep herbivores away.

Several users also expressed astonishment at how the lion calmly changed its direction instead of attacking the personnel.

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