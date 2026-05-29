 Asiatic Lions In Gujarat’s Gir Forest Under Serious Existential Threat After Virus Kills 7 - VIDEO
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Asiatic Lions In Gujarat’s Gir Forest Under Serious Existential Threat After Virus Kills 7 - VIDEO

Seven lions, including four cubs, have died in Gujarat's Gir Forest after contracting an infectious virus, the Forest Department said. Seventeen lions showing symptoms are now isolated, and eight tested positive. Fewer than 900 Asiatic lions remain, making the outbreak a serious threat. CM Bhupendra Patel also chaired a review meeting

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, May 29, 2026, 09:35 AM IST
Asiatic Lions In Gujarat’s Gir Forest Under Serious Existential Threat After Virus Kills 7 - VIDEO
Asiatic Lions | Wikipedia/Mayankvagadiya

Gir: Authorities at Gujarat's Gir Forest are on high alert after seven lions died in recent weeks after contracting an infectious virus. It is also home to the world’s only surviving population of Asiatic lions. Among the dead lions are four cubs.

Forest authorities have now isolated 17 lions showing symptoms of infection, while eight animals have already tested positive for an infectious virus.

There are fewer than 900 Asiatic lions surviving, according to the Gujarat Forest Department. They are only present within the boundaries of the Gir Forest, making any virus outbreak here a threat to the entire species.

Why are lions dying?

The deaths may be reportedly related either to Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) or Babesia, a dangerous tick-borne parasitic infection that attacks red blood cells and can prove fatal in severe cases.

Another possible cause being investigated is Babesia, a parasite that infects red blood cells and can cause severe illness.

More than 350 lions across Gir are reportedly undergoing preventive de-ticking and medical checks, as seasonal diseases typically spike during the summer months.

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CM chairs meeting

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high-level meeting over the development on May 27, 2026.

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