Viral Video: Priest Performs Puja Before Crocodile At Telangana's Beechupally Pushkar Ghat, Devotees Left Stunned

An unexpected encounter with a crocodile at the Krishna River Pushkar Ghat in Beechupally left devotees and visitors stunned on Sunday afternoon. The situation took an unusual turn when temple priest Anil Sharma performed puja to the reptile after it emerged from the river and moved towards the crowded ghat.

The incident occurred near the Anjaneya Swamy temple, where large numbers of devotees had gathered amid a series of holidays. Visitors had been spending time near the river after offering prayers at the temple when the crocodile was spotted approaching the ghat.

The sight initially triggered panic among those present, with people startled by the reptile's sudden appearance. According to reports, the crocodile subsequently entered a nearby building, adding to the commotion at the riverside location.

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Priest performs rituals before the crocodile

While many visitors were alarmed, priest Anil Sharma approached the crocodile and began performing religious rituals. A video circulating on social media reportedly shows Sharma seated in front of the reptile while chanting mantras and carrying out puja rituals, including abhishekam.

Sharma, who usually conducts rituals for deceased Hindu ancestors at the Pushkar Ghat, explained his decision by referring to the religious significance associated with the crocodile.

"The crocodile is considered the vahana (vehicle) of Lord Varuna, the rain god," Anil Sharma explained.

He said the prayers were performed seeking abundant rainfall and prosperity for the people.

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Police had already warned visitors about crocodiles

The unusual episode came after police had cautioned devotees and tourists about crocodile movement in the Krishna River following recent rains.

With the holiday period drawing crowds to the Beechupally Krishna River Pushkar Ghat, the warning had particular significance. The area, which attracts devotees visiting the Anjaneya Swamy temple as well as people who come to the riverfront, was busy when the crocodile appeared.

The recent rains are believed to have contributed to increased crocodile movement in and around the river, prompting authorities to remain alert.

Forest officials rescue and release crocodile

Following the incident, police informed the forest department about the crocodile's presence. Forest personnel arrived at the location and, with assistance from local fishermen, managed to capture the reptile.

The crocodile was secured using ropes and was later released back into the Krishna River.