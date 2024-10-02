Viral Video Of 4 Girls Doing Garba Under A Tree Fills Netizens With Navratri Vibes

Garba dance viral video | Instagram/Vedvi Savaliya

A video of four girls tuning into some Garba beats ahead of the upcoming celebration of Navratri has caught the attention of internet users online, leaving him filled with festival vibes already. It captures the young women dressed up for the occasion and performing some classic moves to announce that Navratri 2024 is on countdown.

Enjoying the very popular Bollywood Garba beat 'Dholida', the girls hit their dance floor. Instead of displaying their energetic choreography at a studio or a crowded Garba night gathering, they chose a calming spot. The video showed them nailing some Garba moves under a tree.

Take a look at the video below

Video hits more than 50,000 views

The video opens by showing the dancers doing some waist shakes and expressing their joy towards the festival with a bright smile. Seconds into the reel, as the music takes on, they display impressive and energetic steps.

From swirling to gracious claps, the dancers were seen throwing some of the well known Garba steps to make viewers get ready for the festival.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by a user named Vedvi Savaliya, a few days ago. Notably, it has already gone viral on the social media platform and made people hit the like button. So far, the clip has received more than 50,000 views.

It is seen that netizens are getting some 'josh' for trying Garba moves and gearing up for the Navratri festival now. Reacting to the video, people commented with heart and fie emojis.

Navratri 2024

Navratri, a festival dedicated to the nine divine forms of Devi Ma, is celebrated twice a year. One takes place during the auspicious month 'Chaitra' and the later in 'Ashvin'. Also called Shardiya Navratri, the upcoming celebration will start on October 3 and conclude with the observance of Dussehra on October 12, 2024.