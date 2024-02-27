Viral VIDEO: Monkey Enters On Stage During Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sushma Andhare's Speech In Bhiwandi; Here's What Happened Next |

Thane: Sushma Andhare, a leader of the Shiv Sena Thackeray group, encountered a bizarre situation during one of her recent public gathering. While addressing the crowd in Khardi near Bhiwandi on Monday, a monkey unexpectedly made an appearance, capturing the attention of the audience in the middle of Andhare's ongoing speech making it a difficult task for her to communicate. This led to the widespread circulation a viral video of the incident on social media.

Viral Video Shows Monkey's Arrival On Stage

In the viral video, Sushma Andhare can be seen engaged in conversation through a microphone. She launched an indirect attack on the Shinde Sena saying, "Maharashtra has never been like this. Some people say Uddhav Thackeray couldn't run the party well." As she uttered these words, a monkey appeared to jump towards her, sitting right in front of her. However, Sushma Andhare remained unfazed and continued her speech.

She further continued her attack against the Shinde Sena saying, " They say all of this happened because Balasaheb Thackeray wasn't there. They had to take charge over the party because Balasaheb isn't alive. But then the same happened with NCP even after Sharad Pawar is alive." She took a veiled dig at the faction that split from the Shiv Sena.

Sushma's Supporters Tried To Chase The Monkey Away

Throughout her speech, the monkey intermittently appeared in front of her, sometimes perching nearby. At times, it even sat right beside Sushma Andhare. Despite the monkey's presence, she remained composed. Her supporters on the stage even offered bananas as snacks to the animal.

However, after some time she took the bananas and threw them aside saying that the monkey might take them later and continued her address. Just moments later, the monkey jumped behind the Shiv Sena UBT leader making his exit from the stage and from the public meeting.