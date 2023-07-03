Viral Video: Man Surprises Female Petrol Pump Worker With Candid Portrait, Her Reaction Is Something You Can't Miss | Instagram

A tiny gesture into making someone happy is truly priceless. When a man saw a female worker at a petrol pump doing her job in scorching heat, he decided to make her day a little special. While some might have guessed that the man might have either wished her a good day or thanked her after filling the petrol into his two-wheeler, you are closer to guessing the kind act.

The adorable moment was filmed on camera and shared on Instagram by the man there. He was standing a few steps away from the petrol filling spot and was into sketching a portrait of the lady at work. Once done, he approached her and presented his work to her. On seeing the artwork, she couldn't express herself much and nearly broke down into tears of joy.

The video of the entire incident has gone viral and won the hearts of netizens. It captures the candid reaction of the female staff at the gas station who adorably smiles when gifted with her portrait.

WATCH VIDEO

Netizens react

The internet lauded the "Beautiful gesture" and the reel attracted more than eleven million views with two million likes on Instagram. People commented on the viral video to appreciate the artist identified as Dharmesh Hadiya. "This made my day," said users in reply to the 'awwesome' content.