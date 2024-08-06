Viral Video: Man Struggles To Deboard Mumbai Local Train's 'First Class Coach' Amidst Crowd On Railway Platform

'First class' passenger's Mumbai local struggle goes viral | X

In a viral video, we see a man struggling to deboard a local train in Mumbai amid huge crowd on the railway platform. The footage records him trying hard to make his way outside, only to fall down on the station platform after juggling through the crowds wanting to enter. Notably, the man was commuting in the first class coach, still he faced an issue to exit when the train arrived on the station.

'First class' passenger struggles to exit Mumbai local train

Spirit of Mumbai Kinda Kalesh pic.twitter.com/Y0D8Fzq17M — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 5, 2024

Struggle to get off train caught on camera

The video was posted on X by the 'Ghar ke kalesh' page which often shares viral videos rolling out on the internet. The footage opened to show a passenger trying hard to escape the crowds on the station platform and find a way out. As the train halted there, people waiting at the platform rushed to board the train and created inconvenience to those wanting to get off. While some might term this to be the daily scenes of Mumbai local, the incident which was captured on camera has gone viral.

Man pushes others, forces himself out

The video records a man pushing himself outside the local train and battling people forcibly entering the coach. He seen hitting people aside as they create trouble in his exit. With his muscles, he pushed one to the other side as he tried to restrict the man's exit. Soon, in the process of making way for himself, he also clear the space in front of him by pushing people with all the force possible.

Video shows him falling on platform amidst rain and rush

However, the footage filmed him falling off while trying to beat the rush. Amidst rain, as he tried to push himself out of the transport, he fell down. No one came to his help.

X users respond to viral video

As netizens watched the video, they suggested the man to be a non-Mumbaikar who could have been new to the Mumbai local train setting. They claimed the man to be a South African and believed the incident to have occurred at the Dadar station of the city.