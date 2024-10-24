Viral Video: Man Stops His Car, Offers Pizza To Homeless Boy After He Expresses Love For The Dish

Man offers pizza to homeless boy in viral video | Instagram/Amit Vlogs

A man named Amit Kumar Gupta came across a homeless boy during his drive recently. He stopped his vehicle to listen to the boy and learn that he liked pizza very much. Without any further thought, Gupta got down to help the boy find the dish he was craving for. He offered the boy a box of pizza along with a packaged juice bottle, leaving him in all smiles. This was recorded in a video which is now going viral on Instagram.

A video of a man halting his vehicle to listen to young boy, who appeared to be homeless and begging on the street and traffic signals, has surfaced online. It shows Amit engaging in a kind gesture by offering the boy a pizza.

Watch video

When Amit stopped his car, the boy peeped in from the video and hit a conversation with him. The duo spoke about what the boy liked to eat, leading to Amit bringing the same for the boy.

When Amit asked the boy what food item he liked, the boy said, "Meko ek chiz bahut passand hai par voh mehengi hai (I like one thing very much but that is expensive)". "Pizza," he added while recollecting the first instance of tasting the dish.

It was learned that the boy had eaten a slice of a pizza years ago, when he only five. "Itna sa khaya tha chotepan mein. Jab mein 5 saal ka tha," the boy told Amit during their talk.

Soon, the video showed Amit bringing him a box of the desired dish. Yes, a pizza. He offered the boy with a pizza and a bottled mango juice. He even helped the boy garnish the meal by sprinkling some seasonings on it.

Now, this video has caught the attention of internet users. Despite being uploaded online in September, it continues to the win the hearts of people even today. More than three lakh Instagram users hit the like button as they watched the video. They appreciated Amit's kind gesture towards the homeless boy, who was seen resting on a BEST bus stop in the video.