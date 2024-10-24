 Viral Video: Man Stops His Car, Offers Pizza To Homeless Boy After He Expresses Love For The Dish
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral Video: Man Stops His Car, Offers Pizza To Homeless Boy After He Expresses Love For The Dish

Viral Video: Man Stops His Car, Offers Pizza To Homeless Boy After He Expresses Love For The Dish

When Amit stopped his car, the boy peeped in from the video and hit a conversation with him. When Amit asked the boy what food item he liked, the boy said, "Meko ek chiz bahut passand hai par voh mehengi hai (I like one thing very much but that is expensive)". "Pizza," he added while recollecting the first instance of tasting the dish.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
Man offers pizza to homeless boy in viral video | Instagram/Amit Vlogs

A man named Amit Kumar Gupta came across a homeless boy during his drive recently. He stopped his vehicle to listen to the boy and learn that he liked pizza very much. Without any further thought, Gupta got down to help the boy find the dish he was craving for. He offered the boy a box of pizza along with a packaged juice bottle, leaving him in all smiles. This was recorded in a video which is now going viral on Instagram.

A video of a man halting his vehicle to listen to young boy, who appeared to be homeless and begging on the street and traffic signals, has surfaced online. It shows Amit engaging in a kind gesture by offering the boy a pizza.

Watch video

When Amit stopped his car, the boy peeped in from the video and hit a conversation with him. The duo spoke about what the boy liked to eat, leading to Amit bringing the same for the boy.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 2 Passengers Arrested After DRI Intercepts Flight, Uncovers Smuggled Gold Weighing 9,487 gm Worth ₹7.69 Crores
Mumbai: 2 Passengers Arrested After DRI Intercepts Flight, Uncovers Smuggled Gold Weighing 9,487 gm Worth ₹7.69 Crores
Cyclone Dana: Indian Navy Prepares For Disaster Relief Along Odisha & Bengal Coast, NDRF Teams Deployed; VIDEO
Cyclone Dana: Indian Navy Prepares For Disaster Relief Along Odisha & Bengal Coast, NDRF Teams Deployed; VIDEO
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs 3 Suspects From Pune; Total Arrests Reach 14
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs 3 Suspects From Pune; Total Arrests Reach 14
From Farmhouses To Investments: What’s In Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Wallet? Here’s What Her ₹12 Crore Net Worth Includes!
From Farmhouses To Investments: What’s In Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Wallet? Here’s What Her ₹12 Crore Net Worth Includes!

When Amit asked the boy what food item he liked, the boy said, "Meko ek chiz bahut passand hai par voh mehengi hai (I like one thing very much but that is expensive)". "Pizza," he added while recollecting the first instance of tasting the dish.

It was learned that the boy had eaten a slice of a pizza years ago, when he only five. "Itna sa khaya tha chotepan mein. Jab mein 5 saal ka tha," the boy told Amit during their talk.

Read Also
Viral Video: Makeup Artist Transforms Earthen Pot Seller Into Fashion Model, Wins Hearts Of Netizens
article-image

Soon, the video showed Amit bringing him a box of the desired dish. Yes, a pizza. He offered the boy with a pizza and a bottled mango juice. He even helped the boy garnish the meal by sprinkling some seasonings on it.

Now, this video has caught the attention of internet users. Despite being uploaded online in September, it continues to the win the hearts of people even today. More than three lakh Instagram users hit the like button as they watched the video. They appreciated Amit's kind gesture towards the homeless boy, who was seen resting on a BEST bus stop in the video.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Man Stops His Car, Offers Pizza To Homeless Boy After He Expresses Love For The Dish

Viral Video: Man Stops His Car, Offers Pizza To Homeless Boy After He Expresses Love For The Dish

'New Fear Unlocked': Instagram User Uploads Chilling Video Of Finding Cobra Hiding Inside Cushion...

'New Fear Unlocked': Instagram User Uploads Chilling Video Of Finding Cobra Hiding Inside Cushion...

Viral Video: Makeup Artist Transforms Earthen Pot Seller Into Fashion Model, Wins Hearts Of Netizens

Viral Video: Makeup Artist Transforms Earthen Pot Seller Into Fashion Model, Wins Hearts Of Netizens

Monkey Eats From Man's Food Plate; Viral Video Records What Happens Next...

Monkey Eats From Man's Food Plate; Viral Video Records What Happens Next...

Delhi Viral Video: Man Dances Around Russian Woman At India Gate; Netizens Sparks Outrage Suggesting...

Delhi Viral Video: Man Dances Around Russian Woman At India Gate; Netizens Sparks Outrage Suggesting...