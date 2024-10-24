Viral Video: Makeup Artist Transforms Earthen Pot Seller Into Fashion Model, Wins Hearts Of Netizens

Makeup Transformation | Instagram/Mahima Bajaj

In a heartwarming video going viral on social media, famed makeup artist Mahima Bajaj was seen transforming a roadside earthen pot seller into a stunning fashion model. As Bajaj uploaded the makeup transformation reel on her Instagram page recently, she captured the attention of netizens and won praise for her work.

In one of her latest reels, Mahima showed how she transformed a simple female pot seller into a glamourous fashion inspiration. She filmed the entire process on camera detailing her artistic makeup techniques.

Check out the video below

Bajaj firstly started improvising her hair to give the 'matki wali' a better look. She applied a hair fall solution on the woman's scalp and forehead to treat the reducing hairline. The solution was a paste prepared from Triphala powder, Multani Mitti, and curd. The artist then assisted the woman with a feathered hair cut which she believed went well with her face cut.

Later, she worked on her face and tried brightening it up. Using Aloe vera and neem base, she tried to remove the tanning from the woman's skin and improve the face's smoothening. With some more grooming techniques and makeup elements, Bajaj transformed the pot seller into a fashion star. She made her unrecognisable.

More makeup transformation videos by Mahima Bajaj

Known for her incredible skills and empowering transformations, the celebrated makeup artist has previously styled individuals from various walks of life, including a tea seller, an ironer, and a street sweeper, showcasing the beauty and potential in everyone. While such piece of good gesture bring her fame and love often, she is also appreciated for her work on professional models for shows and photoshoots.

The video impressed netizens and attracted praise for the makeup artist. Mahima's recent video post of the matki wali's makeup transformation left netizens in awe and kept them applauding her genuine effort to celebrate everyday heroes in unique ways. "Loved this transformation," people commented on the video.