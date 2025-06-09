Viral Video Imagines Shin-Chan Cartoon Show In Gujarati Style; Netizens Get TMKOC Vibes

Shin-Chan Made In Gujarat | Instagram page 'awwnimation'

A recent viral video shared by Instagram page 'awwnimation' has caught the internet’s attention by reimagining the iconic Japanese cartoon 'Crayon Shin-chan' with a full-on Gujarati twist — and fans are loving the cultural representation that’s giving strong Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) vibes.

The animated clip takes the beloved Shin-chan and his family out of their traditional Japanese setting and drops them into the heart of Gujarat, as if replacing sushi with thepla, and Shiro's regular antics with desi humour.

The video opens with a scene that's instantly relatable to many Indian households — Shin-chan’s mother is seen praying to Lord Krishna, while his father performs a sun salutation from their balcony, pouring water from a kalash — a visual that instantly reminded many viewers of TMKOC’s Jethalal. Watch video:

Adding to the local touch, Shin-chan and his friends are shown enjoying a kite-flying session, a nod to Gujarat’s popular Uttarayan festival. One standout moment? A kite soaring through the sky with none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo on it.

The reel further embraces Gujarati culture with scenes of the family dining together — women dressed in sarees, gathered around a large television watching none other than TMKOC itself. The visual blend of Shin-chan’s playful energy with familiar Indian family dynamics has clearly struck a chord.

Before the animated clip ends, it shows the Shin-chan's family — mom, dad, sister, and even their pet dog — performing garba in traditional attire. The heartwarming concludes featuring the entire family posing for a photo beneath the Statue of Unity, one of Gujarat’s and India's notable monuments.

Posted online a few days ago, the animated video has received love and appreciation from fans across the country.

Netizens praised the creator's imagination in a humorous yet respectful representation of Gujarati traditions. But one thing was clear, the video titled "What if Shinchan was made in Gujarat" gave viewers TMKOC vibes.

"So basically shinchan in tmkoc version," wrote one user.

"Harry lal and Misty Gada," another commented.