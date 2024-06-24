Haryana Woman Stands On One Gas Cylinder, Balances Another On Her Head In Viral Instagram Reel

You might agree that carrying a cylinder on your shoulders is a task that not everybody can easily perform, thus paving way to iconic memes which resonated with Bahubali's iconic Shivlinga lifting scene. However, a woman from Haryana was seen performing an act involving gas cylinders. She held one cylinder on her head and placed another below her foot.

Watch video

Identified as Neetu, the woman aced herself in the stunt. She wore a traditional dress to perform the balancing act. She stood on a gas cylinder, barefoot, and added a cylinder above her head. She posed on the camera while performing the skilled act.

The video threw light on her extraordinary skill to balance herself on the object alongside holding another cylinder on her head. It also shows her enjoying a trending song 'Bapu Tere Karke' while involving herself in the balancing act. She is seen lip-syncing to the lyrics of the beat.

Notably, such acts are executed by trained persons and might pose a threat when tried without proper supervision. Neetu, who has also made her way to the auditions of a talent show recently, was praised for her courageous performance. Also, being posted online on June 24 itself, the video already attracted thousands of views on Instagram.

Earlier, another video of the woman went viral on Instagram. It showed her performing the act in a saree. In the viral video, she was seen balancing not one, but two gas cylinders on her head. That wasn't all, along with the cylinders, she also balanced a pot which occupied the top position.