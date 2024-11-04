Viral Video From Mumbai Local Train Shows Youth Flexing His Fitness By Holding Handrails To Twist And Twerk; Netizens React

Youth Films Reel On Mumbai Local By Hanging On Handrails & Twerking; Video Goes Viral | Instagram/Unreal Crew

Mumbai: These days, reels creators are seen creating videos inside public transports including the famed Delhi Metro and our very own Mumbai Local. While one requires a permission letter from the railway authorities to film content on the railway premises, reel creators are not only seen breaching the rule but also seen engaging themselves in risky stunts.

Recently, a video of a youth performing a weird stunt inside a coach of the Mumbai Local train surfaced on social media and soon, went viral. It showed the youth, known by his Instagram presence 'Unreal Crew', twerking inside the public transport and flaunting his fitness.

Watch video

The stunt involved at least four people, of which three were seen on camera. While the main person who became the centre of attraction for displaying twerk moves, other two were seen assisting him in his action. The fourth person was believed to be recording the reel for his friends.

The video opened to show the youth posing on the camera and doing the 'Yo Yo' gesture. He then stepped backward and jumped to grab the handrails of the train. The youth was seen performing the dance stunt here.

The video captured the youth holding the handrails to twist and twerk. With the help of his two friends, he twisted his lower body, leaving passengers and viewers stunned. Later, staying in his position, he did some twerking moves.

Netizens react

The video was originally posted in September, however, it has only caught the attention of Instagram users recently. So far, the video has gathered 29.1 million views.

Now, this reel created by the 'Unreal Crew' for their Instagram fan base is going viral on the internet and drawing mixed reactions. While a few users who watched the video took note of his fitness and appreciated his actions, most others condemned the reel creation.

Reacting to the reel, people wrote, "Humans are so amazing and annoying at the same time". "But why?" netizens asked further.