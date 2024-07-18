Viral Video: Foreigner Tourists Left Horrified After Homeless Kids Jump On Their Autorickshaw Demanding Money In New Delhi

A couple of foreign tourists touring New India were put into an uncomfortable situation after some homeless kids chased them for a while demanding some money. About two girls jumped onto their autorickshaw and constantly kept asking for money from them. One of the girls had already clutched the vehicle's rods, while another dramatically ran towards the speeding vehicle and gripped its back handle to pester the tourists by repeatedly begging for money, despite their refusal.

Typical concern of every foreign tourist visiting Delhi, India. pic.twitter.com/l1Ihr39e1s — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) July 18, 2024

A video from the incident that left the foreigners horrified and feeling unsafe in the national capital was posted on X. It showed the beggars annoying them by chasing and hopping on their autorickshaw to attract some money into their pockets.

"We need help..."

One of the tourists recorded the incident on his camera and said, "Oh my God, this is so much!" "Can't believe what's happening right now," a man seated on the another side of the vehicle added.

"We need help," they yelled while finding themselves nearly attacked by a gang of beggars demanding money from them. "This is not safe, this is not safe," the tourist was heard saying while filming what they were going through during their visit to New Delhi, India.

Not the first incident...

There are several videos on the internet that record similar instances that foreign tourists had to encounter during their trip to India's capital city. In a video that rolled out on YouTube last year, showed a young girl begging money from a YouTuber and foreigner walking through the streets of New Delhi with his female partner. "Give me rupees. Give me rupees," she said repeatedly while chasing and leaving the visitor swarmed.