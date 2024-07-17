Viral Video: Elderly Man Denied Entry At Bengaluru's GT Mall For Wearing Dhoti; Later Honoured By Staff With Shawl

Karnataka: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Karnataka's Bengaluru, an elderly man was allegedly refused entry to a shopping mall for wearing a dhoti, a traditional Indian garment. The incident reportedly took place on the evening of July 16 at GT Mall and sparked massive outrage online. However, the mall staff reportedly honoured the elderly man and also apologised for the inconvenience caused to him.

Video Shows Man Denied Entry For Wearing Dhoti

A video circulating on social media showed the elderly man identified as Fakirappa and his son appealing to the mall's security staff, who denied them entry despite their pre-booked movie tickets.

The footage captures security personnel stating that the mall's policy forbids entry to individuals in dhotis. The elderly man, having travelled a long distance, pleaded that changing clothes was not feasible, but the mall supervisor reportedly enforced the policy strictly, demanding he change into pants to gain entry.

A farmer wearing a Panche (Vesti) was not allowed to enter GT Mall in Bengaluru as his dress was 'inappropriate'. Asked to wear Pants.

Few months ago, Virat Kohli's One-8 commune in Mumbai did the same.

Shameful incident pic.twitter.com/tmRggT5ijS — Sharan Poovanna (@sharanpoovanna) July 17, 2024

Video Creates Outrage Among Netizens

The viral video led to widespread criticism, with many condemning the security staff and mall management for what they perceive as disrespect towards Indian traditions and the elderly man. Netizens expressed their outrage, accusing the mall of dishonouring cultural attire and calling for accountability from the management.

Netizens have been vocal about their disapproval, highlighting the importance of respecting traditional attire and cultural values. Many have pointed out that the dhoti is an integral part of Indian heritage and should not be a reason for discrimination.

Check some social media reactions here:

is it a crime to enter with dhoti in the mall? Why do malls sell the latest trending dhoti as fashion icons ? mindless owners. they can't respect our tradition. they allow customers when people wear shorts but can't allow when customers visit dhotis. . — Jagadeesh Katla (@jagadeesh_katla) July 17, 2024

GT mall has denied entrance for our farmers in Bengaluru !!!,this is not acceptable at any cost, we see lots of them dressed less than 50% of their body ,how can u not allow Annadatha farmers who cover themselves 90% and that to our traditional attire .this is trouble man ! — PARAMESH JAGADISH (@parameshj71) July 17, 2024

Time for Indian temples to comply with their own regulations staunchly — 𝓡𝓪𝓰𝓱𝓪𝓿 𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓪𝓴 (@raghavc1) July 17, 2024

Mall Staff Apologies After Widespread Outrage

According to a report by TV9 Kannada, the elderly farmer Fakirappa was honoured by the same mall staff that insulted him after the viral video resulted in widespread protests and criticism against the mall management. He was presented with a shawl and the mall in-charge Suresh also reportedly apologised to Fakirappa for his staff's unruly behaviour.