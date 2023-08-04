 WATCH: Dramatic Fight Between Dog Lover & Another Resident Goes Viral From Greater Noida Society
"Kutta hoga tera baap, reh apni aukaat mein," the woman yells at the man in the viral video.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 02:07 PM IST
article-image

A video of a heated argument between two people at a society in Greater Noida has surfaced online and gone viral. The fight sparked over a dog issue and involved a dog-loving female resident hurling abuses at a man there. The tense scenario was reportedly caught on camera at the Panchsheel Society in the region. WATCH VIDEO

article-image

