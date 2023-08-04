WATCH: Dramatic Fight Between Dog Lover & Another Resident Goes Viral From Greater Noida Society

A video of a heated argument between two people at a society in Greater Noida has surfaced online and gone viral. The fight sparked over a dog issue and involved a dog-loving female resident hurling abuses at a man there. The tense scenario was reportedly caught on camera at the Panchsheel Society in the region. WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)