Viral Video: Desi Twist To Aditi Rao Hydari's 'Gajagamini' Walk Is Relatable & Funny

Walking on a wet floor needs caution to avoid a slipping or toppling. This simple incident of dealing with a wet floor has made it to a viral video on a popular Instagram trend. In the video, the reel creator is seen approaching the iconic 'Gajagamini' walk performed by actress Aditi Rao Hydari in the Netflix series 'Heeramandi' with an unimaginable and desi twist. Take a look at the video yourself to figure out what it is all about.

Watch video

The video was posted on Instagram with the caption, "Jab ghar me pocha laga ho (When the house has underwent mopping)."

It filmed a man making his way through the wet floor, in a way that resembled the iconic walk from the series. It surfaced as a meme version to the original scene and was uploaded online by a content creator named Amardeep Singh Natt. The video opened showing a person entering the mopped premises and then covering the space with some latak matak moves.

Desi video goes viral

Despite being shared during May, the reel has only recently managed to draw the attention of Instagram users. The internet has found the clip to be relatable and funny at the same time. Reacting to the desi version of the 'Gajagamini' walk, netizens dropped laughter emojis in the comments section.

Notably, the desi twist to the trend has impressed netizens and left them laughing. The reel has received eight million views and more than two lakh likes on the site.