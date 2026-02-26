Viral Video: Child Tied To Rope & Sent Down 40-Foot Well To Rescue A Baby Goat In Bihar

X

Champaran, Bihar: In a heartwarming display of courage and compassion, a village in the Paharpur area of Motihari district in Bihar has captured attention after a young boy risked his life to rescue a baby goat trapped inside a deep well. The dramatic rescue, recorded on video, is now winning praise across social media platforms.

Baby goat falls into deep well

The incident occurred when the young goat, reportedly playing near an uncovered well, accidentally slipped and fell inside. Its desperate bleating quickly alerted nearby residents, who rushed to the scene.

However, the well’s depth made the rescue operation extremely difficult. Villagers initially tried to pull the animal out using makeshift tools and ropes, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Risky yet determined rescue plan

With no immediate help available and the goat struggling inside the well, the villagers decided to take a bold step. A young boy from the village volunteered to go down into the well to save the animal.

A rope was firmly secured around his waist, and several men carefully lowered him into the narrow well while others held the rope tightly from above. The atmosphere was tense as onlookers watched the risky operation unfold.

Courage under pressure

Demonstrating remarkable bravery, the boy reached the frightened goat and managed to hold it securely. With coordinated teamwork and steady hands, villagers slowly pulled both the child and the animal back to safety.

Thankfully, the rescue was successful, and neither the boy nor the goat suffered serious injuries.

A video of the daring rescue has since gone viral, drawing admiration from netizens who praised the child’s fearless spirit and the village’s unity. Many social media users have called the act a powerful reminder of humanity, kindness, and community support.