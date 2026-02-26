'Rajasthaani Daadiyon Ka Jalwa': 3 Eldery Women Seen Riding On Bike; Viral Video Stuns Internet But Sparks Conversation On Road Safety

A heartwarming yet surprising video from Rajasthan is taking social media by storm, sparking both laughter and debate. The clip reportedly captures a rare roadside moment near Ajmer, where four elderly villagers are seen riding together on a single motorcycle, with an elderly woman confidently steering the vehicle.

Elderly woman leads the ride in traditional attire

What makes the video stand out is not just the number of riders, but their appearance. Dressed in vibrant traditional Rajasthani outfits, including lehenga-odhni and colourful turbans, the group reflects the cultural richness of the region. The elderly woman drives the bike with ease, while an elderly man and two other women sit behind her, balancing comfortably as they pass through a public road.

Onlookers are seen pausing mid-way, visibly surprised by the unusual yet fascinating sight.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Viral across social media platforms

The clip has spread rapidly across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, drawing thousands of reactions. Users have flooded the comment sections with humorous remarks, calling it “Rajasthani grandma bike squad” and praising the riders’ confidence with comments like “Age is just a number” and “True desi swag!”

Many viewers applauded the spirit and boldness of the elderly group, saying the video beautifully captures rural India’s fearless and carefree vibe.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Safety concerns spark online debate

While the video has largely been received as entertaining, it has also triggered discussions about road safety. Riding with more than two people on a motorcycle violates Indian traffic rules and can be risky. Some social media users pointed out that such acts, though amusing, may pose serious safety hazards for the riders and others on the road.

Under Indian traffic regulations, two-wheelers are legally permitted to carry only two individuals, the rider and one pillion passenger, and wearing helmets is mandatory in most states.