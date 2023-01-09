Viral Video: Cheetah covers up to 22 feet per stride reaching speeds of up to 70 miles per hour, mesmerises Twitterati

Cheetah | Twitter

Cheetahs- the fastest mammal on land, can reach speeds of 60 or perhaps even 70 miles (97 or 113 kilometers) an hour over short distances. A video of a Cheetah running in the African desert has gone viral on social media.

The viral video that has mesmerised Twitteratis and garnered 10.8 million views was posted by a page named Fascinating on Twitter.

The video shows the big cat running at its fastest speed in a field to catch prey.

The caption of the video reads, "While running, cheetahs cover up to 22 feet per stride reaching speeds of up to 70 miles per hour."

The video was originally posted in 2020, has resurfaced back in Jan 2022.

While running, cheetahs cover up to 22 feet per stride reaching speeds of up to 70 miles per hour. pic.twitter.com/4xL7Y6qvCC — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) January 8, 2023

