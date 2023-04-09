 Viral Video: Boys watch cricket match on 'TV' but there's a twist...
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral Video: Boys watch cricket match on 'TV' but there's a twist...

Viral Video: Boys watch cricket match on 'TV' but there's a twist...

Is this a live stream in the true sense? Take a look at the video to know

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
Boys watch cricket match on 'TV' but there's a twist... | Twitter

A video of a few boys, purportedly from a village, enjoying a cricket match on television has gone viral. So what? You may ask. But, there's a twist in the scenario as it is a gully match almost being viewed in live time and from the venue. Guessed the catch by now?

Boys can be seen cheering and also hearing some commentary played in the background, but the April fool punch goes in very soon. When the ball hits across the television and one of the kids gets a catch, you know what's coming in... In case you haven't figured it out yet, we'll spill the beans right after you watch the video.

Take a look at the video right here

Since being shared online, earlier this month, the video attracted over 260K views on the microblogging site and hit 7.2K likes.

"Now this is called live stream," read the video caption when it was shared on Twitter by a user. Seconds into the video, viewers got to know that there wasn't a proper TV for real and it was rather a broken gadget that screened the other side.

Read Also
'Really enjoyed your batting': Sachin Tendulkar reacts to viral video of Rajasthani girl (Mumal...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal to Delhi: From Paneer to Chicken dishes, here's Vande Bharat Express' interesting menu

Bhopal to Delhi: From Paneer to Chicken dishes, here's Vande Bharat Express' interesting menu

Viral Video: Boys watch cricket match on 'TV' but there's a twist...

Viral Video: Boys watch cricket match on 'TV' but there's a twist...

UP Crime: Bride fires bullets during wedding ceremony in Hathras; video goes viral

UP Crime: Bride fires bullets during wedding ceremony in Hathras; video goes viral

WATCH: Woman wears kangaroo costume to hop with the animal; cute video wins over 3 million views

WATCH: Woman wears kangaroo costume to hop with the animal; cute video wins over 3 million views

Mumbai Police's new Instagram reel calls driving on wrong side a 'Paap'

Mumbai Police's new Instagram reel calls driving on wrong side a 'Paap'