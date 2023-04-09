Viral Video: Boys watch cricket match on 'TV' but there's a twist...

Boys watch cricket match on 'TV' but there's a twist... | Twitter

A video of a few boys, purportedly from a village, enjoying a cricket match on television has gone viral. So what? You may ask. But, there's a twist in the scenario as it is a gully match almost being viewed in live time and from the venue. Guessed the catch by now?

Boys can be seen cheering and also hearing some commentary played in the background, but the April fool punch goes in very soon. When the ball hits across the television and one of the kids gets a catch, you know what's coming in... In case you haven't figured it out yet, we'll spill the beans right after you watch the video.

Take a look at the video right here

Now this is called live stream! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/arKAv8BFkD — The Figen (@TheFigen_) April 6, 2023

Since being shared online, earlier this month, the video attracted over 260K views on the microblogging site and hit 7.2K likes.

"Now this is called live stream," read the video caption when it was shared on Twitter by a user. Seconds into the video, viewers got to know that there wasn't a proper TV for real and it was rather a broken gadget that screened the other side.