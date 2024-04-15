Viral Video: Blinkit Delivery Partner Sings Arijit Singh's 'Uska Hi Banana' At Customer's House

A video showing a food delivery partner joining his customer for a musical session has surfaced online and is winning the hearts of people, along with attracting a reply from the company's CEO who is pleased to see the love and respect his employee received while carrying out his duty.

A delivery partner named Prashant rang the bell to deliver the order to the customer when he found that there was a musical jam going on. Expressing his love for music, he joined the stage impromptu. The customer shared a clip of his performance online which showed Prashant playing the guitar and setting the vibe right with a song originally sung by Arijit Singh.

Meet Prashant. He’d come over to my place to deliver a Blinkit order when I was jamming with a few friends. He’s interested in music and wanted to play a few songs. And he’s INCREDIBLE. Sharing a song he played - have fun! pic.twitter.com/44yhRF8xgk — Soumyarendra Barik (@imsoumyarendra) April 14, 2024

Noted to be one of the songs sung by the delivery partner, the video recorded him performing 'Uska Hi Banana' from the film 1920 Evil Returns. Identified as Soumyarendra Barik, the customer said on X, "He's incredible." And, netizens can't agree much with the appreciation.

People on the internet have fallen in love with his voice which seems to be trained and admirable. "Good voice," said netizens while echoing their voices to cheer Prashant and acknowledge his passion for music. As the video went viral on social media, it also caught the attention of Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa who shared a yellow heart in reply and reposted it on his page.