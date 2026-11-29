Viral VIDEO: Bihar Man Performs Dangerous Stunts On Moving Motorcycle Without Helmet, Saran Police Register FIR - WATCH |

A video of a young man performing risky stunts on a moving motorcycle on a public road has triggered road safety concerns and drawn criticism on social media. The viral clip shows the rider standing upright on the motorcycle's seat and striking poses while the vehicle continues to move, seemingly unconcerned about the traffic around him.

The incident has reportedly come to the attention of the Saran Police, who have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation to identify the man.

Rider Stands On Moving Motorcycle As Truck Follows Closely

The video captures the young man abandoning his usual riding position and standing on the motorcycle seat while riding along a public road. He is seen balancing himself upright and striking poses without wearing a helmet.

What makes the stunt particularly concerning is the presence of a truck travelling closely behind the motorcycle. Despite the potential danger posed by the heavy vehicle and other road users, the rider appears to continue performing the stunt without showing any signs of concern.

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The video has since circulated widely online, with viewers questioning the need to put lives at risk for social media attention.

Netizens Slam Rider Over Road Safety Concerns

The footage has prompted strong reactions from social media users, many of whom criticised the rider for treating a public road as a space for dangerous stunts.

Several users highlighted that such reckless behaviour could have serious consequences, not just for the person performing the stunt but also for other motorists. The truck driver following the motorcycle could also have been put in a difficult situation if the rider had lost his balance or fallen onto the road.

One user expressed concern over the incident, writing, "Performing dangerous stunts on public roads is not an act of bravery; it is a blatant disregard for public safety. Every road user has a legal responsibility to protect not only their own life but also the lives of others. Strict enforcement of traffic laws and appropriate legal action are essential. Public roads are meant for safe travel, not for social media stunts. Stay responsible, stay safe."

Saran Police Register FIR, Investigation Underway

Taking cognisance of the viral video, Saran Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation to establish the identity of the motorcycle rider.

The incident has once again brought attention to the dangers of performing stunts on public roads, particularly without basic safety equipment such as helmets. Such acts can lead to serious accidents and put innocent road users at risk.