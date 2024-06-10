 Viral Video: As Cabinet Minister Durgadas Uikey Takes Oath, Netizens Spot 'Wild Animal' Walking In Background At Rashtrapati Bhavan
It showed an animal, allegedly a leopard, walking at the Rashtrapati Bhavan when the minister was carrying out the official procedure on the stage.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 10:57 AM IST
article-image

New Delhi: A short clip from the oath ceremony of the Modi 3.0 government that took place on Sunday has surfaced online. It shows Madhya Pradesh MP Durgadas Uikey, also known as DD Uikey, swearing in as one of the Union Cabinet Ministers. The footage is going viral on social media after netizens spotted something unusual in the background. It showed an animal, allegedly a leopard, walking at the Rashtrapati Bhavan when the minister was carrying out the official procedure on the stage.

Netizens Spot 'Wild Animal' Walking During Oath Ceremony; Watch Video

