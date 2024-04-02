12th Pass UP Woman's Fluent English Goes Viral; Video Of Her Conversation With Foreigner Is Something You Can't Miss

Education is a boom that empowers a person and makes them confident. One of the living examples of this happens to be a woman from Uttar Pradesh whose educational videos have taken the internet by storm. Identified as Yashoda Lodhi is someone you must know about. She is a content creator who is known for more than creating funky reels and dance videos; she uploads videos teaching people the English language.

Lodhi puts forth her academic qualification on Instagram which claims her to have passed the 12th grade, however, her English speaking skills and the way she teaches the subject are top-notch. Recently, many of her videos went viral and attracted thousands of views on the online platform, winning her praise from netizens.

In one of her clips, she is seen educating people about the usage of the term "Should." She takes the help of simple instances to make viewers understand how the word can used in daily life. In her fluent and confident tone, she begins the video by saying, "Let's learn something related to should." She introduces people to Hindi sentences and gradually translates them into English in this video. For instance, she is initially heard saying, "Usse ghar par hona chaiye," followed by saying, "He should be at home."

In another video, she educated viewers with actions related to opening and closing a door. Keeping it relatable, she addressed how kids often roughly slam the door and said, "Kabhi kabhi jab bacchhe hamari sunte nahi hai aur darwaza jor se bandh kar dete hai toh, toh hum waha pe use karte hai: Don't slam the door."

The English speaker and content creator also reveals about herself and her life through the videos she creates. In one of the videos that she uploaded on her YouTube channel, she said, "I am not an English trainer. I am not an English teacher. I'm trying to learn this language. Each and every time (I create videos) I am trying to practice my English. In my house, I don't have that kind of an environment, so I'm here on this platform."

Interestingly, last year, she confronted a foreigner (a man identified to be from England) with whom she had a conversation. It was during her visit to the Agra Fort that she interacted with him and talked about various topics including her cooking routine, dressing sense, role of women in Indian villages, and her recommendations on places he should tour during his visit to India.

She recorded the entire moment and uploaded it on her YouTube page. Now, the video which runs around 20 minutes has more than 5,00,00 views.

Meanwhile, in a video posted on International Women's Day (March 8), she shared a heartfelt message to the society. "In a male-dominated society, it is believed that women don't do anything. So, let me tell you that in this world if there were no women, then you are nothing." "Be it a woman belongs from a village or a city... please respect them and value their words," she adds further.

Netizens are undoubtedly convinced with her English speaking skills which are very fluent and impressive. Many of her videos see comments which refer to her simple and ethnic looks and her stunning language skills. "Don't judge a book my a cover," viewers often say after watching her informative videos.