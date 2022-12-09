Viral photo: Wait, what? Flight passenger receives 'tooth' in food served on-air

After the viral photo of a cup and saucer designed all by extracted teeth, this image of a flight passenger receiving a dental implant in her travel meal has come across on social media. Did you just scream out of nausea? For sure, such cases could be a loss in appetite and a nightmare for foodies.
Taking to Twitter, a woman named Ghada shared a picture of the meal with the unwanted ingredient while bringing the incident to the notice of the authorities. She mentioned in a tweet that the incident happened during her British Airways flight from London to Dubai in October. However, the passenger was upset that her worry has been still unattended by the staff.
Check tweet
Meanwhile, acknowledging the tweet, the airline promptly replied and said, “Hi there, we're really sorry to see this!"
Netizens were shocked by the experience-sharing and they began pouring some reactions to the case. "Looks like a corn kernel," wrote a user, while another recollected and pointed out that "On July 14/2022 they found half of Razor Blade in their pasta meal."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)