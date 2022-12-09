Viral photo: Wait, what? Flight passenger receives 'tooth' in food served on-air | Twitter

After the viral photo of a cup and saucer designed all by extracted teeth, this image of a flight passenger receiving a dental implant in her travel meal has come across on social media. Did you just scream out of nausea? For sure, such cases could be a loss in appetite and a nightmare for foodies.

Taking to Twitter, a woman named Ghada shared a picture of the meal with the unwanted ingredient while bringing the incident to the notice of the authorities. She mentioned in a tweet that the incident happened during her British Airways flight from London to Dubai in October. However, the passenger was upset that her worry has been still unattended by the staff.

Check tweet

@British_Airways still waiting to hear from you regarding this dental implant we found in our food on flight BA107 from London to Dubai on Oct. 25 (we have all our teeth: it's not ours). This is appalling. I also can't get through to anyone from your call center. pic.twitter.com/Iwqd3mOylt — Ghada (@ghadaelhoss) December 4, 2022

Meanwhile, acknowledging the tweet, the airline promptly replied and said, “Hi there, we're really sorry to see this!"

Hi there, we're really sorry to see this! Did you give our cabin crew your details for our Customer Relations team to contact you? For security, please send us any personal details by DM. Natalie https://t.co/L1epyfzysM — British Airways (@British_Airways) December 4, 2022

Netizens were shocked by the experience-sharing and they began pouring some reactions to the case. "Looks like a corn kernel," wrote a user, while another recollected and pointed out that "On July 14/2022 they found half of Razor Blade in their pasta meal."