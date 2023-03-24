 Viral Photo: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik promotes UN's 'World TB Day' theme at Puri beach
His sand art saw a healthy lung breathing in the backdrop of Earth and a doctor's stethoscope, aiming to eradicate the health condition and make the world TB-free.

Friday, March 24, 2023
March 24 every year is observed as World Tuberculosis Day and is the occasion to raise awareness about the disease. The theme of World TB Day 2023 by the United Nations is 'Yes! We can end TB' and it aims to put efforts to eliminate the disease. And the message was portrayed in an artwork by sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik.

Taking to the Puri beach in Odisha, Pattnaik displayed an illustration there promoting the UN theme on TB Day. His sand art saw a healthy lung breathing in the backdrop of Earth and a doctor's stethoscope, aiming to eradicate the health condition and make the world TB-free.

The artist tweeted to inform netizens about how he observed the day. He took to the microblogging platform under the #TuberculosisDay and wrote, "On #WorldTBDay ,My SandArt with message *Yes! We Can End TB “at Puri beach in India. (sic)"

article-image

