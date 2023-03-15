Viral Photo: Instagram users call THIS French Bulldog 'One in a melon' | Barked by 9GAG

Dog lovers scroll through several animal-loving profiles to spot, save, and smile at cute and pawsome visuals throughout the day. Did you come across an image gone viral that shows an adorable doggo wearing a quirky fruit-based hat?

An image shared on Instagram by a dog community, Barked by 9GAG, has gone viral and won the hearts of many online. The click captures a French Bulldog posing to the camera with a stylised watermelon hat. And the internet is in all praises towards the viral photo and they call the pet dog "One in a melon." Haha, ideally to mean -- One in a million.

The Instagram post was captioned in a tone as of the dog was speaking to the digital world. It read, "How do I look?" In no time, the internet replied in the comment section. Some called the animal "Extra cute," while most adored it as "One in a Melon kinda pup."

