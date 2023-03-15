 Viral Photo: Instagram users call THIS French Bulldog 'One in a melon'
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral Photo: Instagram users call THIS French Bulldog 'One in a melon'

Viral Photo: Instagram users call THIS French Bulldog 'One in a melon'

What's your view on the viral photo?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
Viral Photo: Instagram users call THIS French Bulldog 'One in a melon' | Barked by 9GAG

Dog lovers scroll through several animal-loving profiles to spot, save, and smile at cute and pawsome visuals throughout the day. Did you come across an image gone viral that shows an adorable doggo wearing a quirky fruit-based hat?

An image shared on Instagram by a dog community, Barked by 9GAG, has gone viral and won the hearts of many online. The click captures a French Bulldog posing to the camera with a stylised watermelon hat. And the internet is in all praises towards the viral photo and they call the pet dog "One in a melon." Haha, ideally to mean -- One in a million.

Check Viral Photo

Read Also
Watch video: This dog is 'just chillin' in human style
article-image

The Instagram post was captioned in a tone as of the dog was speaking to the digital world. It read, "How do I look?" In no time, the internet replied in the comment section. Some called the animal "Extra cute," while most adored it as "One in a Melon kinda pup."

Check comments

Read Also
Are you a pet parent and planning its marriage? Read this
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Photo: Instagram users call THIS French Bulldog 'One in a melon'

Viral Photo: Instagram users call THIS French Bulldog 'One in a melon'

WATCH: Mumbai's 'Dancing cop' Amol Kamble enjoys rapper Rema's 'Calm Down' beat in trending...

WATCH: Mumbai's 'Dancing cop' Amol Kamble enjoys rapper Rema's 'Calm Down' beat in trending...

Artist gives Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ala Barfi' song a 'foodie' recreation; check out viral Instagram reel

Artist gives Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ala Barfi' song a 'foodie' recreation; check out viral Instagram reel

WATCH: AdoRRRable! Dad & son shake their legs to Naatu Naatu in viral video

WATCH: AdoRRRable! Dad & son shake their legs to Naatu Naatu in viral video

Isha Ambani's twins receive custom 5 feet closet from grandfather Mukesh Ambani

Isha Ambani's twins receive custom 5 feet closet from grandfather Mukesh Ambani