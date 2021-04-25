VIRAL: Pak PM Imran Khan's solidarity with India receives mixed response from both sides of border

As a gesture of goodwill, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan expressed solidarity with the people of India battling the deadly wave of the pandemic, saying "we must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together".
In a tweet, Khan said: "Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood and the world".
"I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. "We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together," he said on Twitter.
While there has been a lot of positive chatter on Twitter about the helping gesture, the hatred in the hearts of many also continues to prevail. These messages of solidarity have received both positive and negative responses from people on both sides of the border.
One student from Pakistan wrote, "Bro feigning ignorance to 80,000 families, putting them at risk because their children are giving exams in a terrifying 3rd wave which takes at least 100 lives every day. It's great you're supporting India but support your country's children first. #ImranKhanSaveStudents #welp"
An Indian Twitter user wrote, "There is no boundary to humanity Thank you for your concern @ImranKhanPTI #indianeedoxygen."
Here are some other reactions to PM Imran Khan's tweet. Have a look.