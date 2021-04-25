VIRAL: Pak PM Imran Khan's solidarity with India receives mixed response from both sides of border

As a gesture of goodwill, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan expressed solidarity with the people of India battling the deadly wave of the pandemic, saying "we must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together".

In a tweet, Khan said: "Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood and the world".

"I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. "We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together," he said on Twitter.