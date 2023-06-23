Viral: Owner Refuses To Rent Out To Malayalees, Writer NS Madhavan Shares Screenshot Of WhatsApp Chat |

A screenshot claiming to be a WhatsApp-based chat between a landlord and a person checking out a home for rent has surfaced online. It has gone viral for the reason that the landlord refused to rent out after knowing that the person hails from Kerala and is a Malayalee.

The matter also caught the attention of popular Malayalam writer NS Madhavan, among other netizens, who further circulated the unverified image on Twitter. "Sorry will not rent out to malayalees," read the chat.

Read chat below

Is it for real?

The WhatsApp conversation between the house owner and the house hunter surfaced online, but couldn't be verified. While some claimed it to be a case from Bengaluru, others slammed it to be fabricated to spread hate. "Stop peddling fabricated WhatsApp chats," said a Twitter user from IIM Bangalore.

Check tweets

Is beef to blame?

Some believed the reason behind the "No" for a Kerala-based tenant to be associated with food habits concerning the consumption of beef by certain Malayalees. "That might be because many Malayalis are flaunting eating beef on social media. The owner might not be wanting to rent out his house to a beef eater. It’s his house and he has right to decide whom to rent out and whom not," a lawyer tweeted in this regard.

