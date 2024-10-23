Viral: Mumbai's 'Dancing Cop' Grooves With Influencers Jay Mondy and Isabella Meet During Their Visit To City

Mumbai: Dancing cop's new videos go viral | Amol Kamble/Instagram

Mumbai's "Dancing Cop" has caught the attention of Instagram users for grooving alongside popular influencers Jay Mondy and his partner Isabella Meet. The trio met during the viral couple's recent visit to the maximum city and enjoyed some dance moves together, delighting fans and followers. In two separate videos uploaded on the social media platform by Amol Kamble, he was seen grooving with Mondy and his girlfriend, where they joined forces to express their love for dance.

The video was filmed on the streets of Mumbai, the pavement next to an auto stand. In both dance performances, he was seen wearing casual and cool clothes instead of being dressed in his police look.

Check out the videos below

Firstly speaking, dancing with Jay Mondy, he choreographed the reel as if the African influencer was trying to flee from an autorickshaw demanding the cop's attention. Soon, it turned into a lighthearted scene where Kamble was seen shaking his leg and displaying some dance moves with Mondy. They vibed to the popular song 'Diva' by Beyoncé.

In the next video, the Mumbai cop shared the dance floor with Isabella Meet. The grooved to the same beat but with slightly different dance steps. In almost a perfect sync, the cop and Meet enjoyed dancing to the tune in the now-trending reel.

As the trio was filming the dance reels on the roads of Mumbai next to an auto stand, auto drivers stood there to witness the live performances.

Amol Kamble dance videos

In one of his dance videos, Kamble was seen hitting the dance floor with Ricky Pond, an US-based Instagram star. The collaboration took place when Pond and his son Dallin were on a tour to Mumbai between August 24 and September 3.

Earlier, the cop was seen engaging viewers in a similar style when TikTok sensation Noel Robinson visited India. The duo was seen performing on a couple of trending songs and sharing them on social media, including Rema's 'Calm Down' beat which brought the TikToker fame.