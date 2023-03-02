What's trending? Couple's 'letter of closure' to mark break up goes viral

Letter of closure | Twitter

Are you in love? One may know of the special feelings either by confessing the heart with the magical words or by a mere gesture. "I love you" can start a relationship and lead one to set couple goals. However, how about getting things documented on pen and paper?

Not a love letter, but a e-document shared between a couple via WhatsApp has gone viral on social media. It reads "letter of closure" and hints that the pair planned to sign their break up to call it official. The boyfriend typed a letter to his lady love and asked her to sign the pdf file to confirm their break up. And she said yes, this time to not start but end the relationship.

"I regret to inform you that I will be unable to continue our relationship... I believe it is critical for me to be true to myself and my ideals. I wish you best of luck and hope you will respect my decision," read the letter that was signed by Bansal and Velin. Reportedly, boyfriend Velin penned it on behalf of his girlfriend.

Take a look at the letter:

Guys she said yes, and it's now official pic.twitter.com/u0r2wW3o5H — Velin (@velin_s) February 28, 2023

Legend — Geez toast (@AyanOnBirdyApp) March 1, 2023