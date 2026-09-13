Viral Indian Landlady Who Allegedly Harassed Tenants In Canada Responds To Dispute, Shares Her Story - WATCH

Viral Indian Landlady Who Allegedly Harassed Tenants In Canada Responds To Dispute, Shares Her Story |

An Indian-origin landlady in Canada, identified as Raj, has responded to a series of viral videos involving a dispute with her tenant, rejecting the narrative surrounding the confrontation and sharing her version of events.

The controversy gained attention after the Canadian tenant posted multiple videos accusing Raj of harassment. The clips showed heated exchanges between the two, including an incident involving a barbecue and a later confrontation inside the tenant's home.

Raj has now released a video statement in Punjabi, saying she wanted to clarify what happened and assure people that she was doing well.

Landlady says police took her into custody

Addressing one of the most widely circulated claims, Raj confirmed that police had taken her into custody.

“Yes, the police did take me into custody. I don't know what information they had received, but they simply took me home and released me right then and there,” she said.

Raj also claimed that the video showing the confrontation was recorded around 10 days before it became widely circulated online. She said the sudden attention had affected her personal and professional life, with several customers and acquaintances contacting her.

She thanked those who supported her, saying around 300 customers had visited her following the controversy.

“My customers, who have supported me so much over the past four years, came to visit me yesterday,” she said.

Raj alleges unpaid rent, property damage

Giving her account of the tenancy dispute, Raj alleged that the tenants had failed to pay rent for several months. She further accused them of repeatedly harassing her and causing damage to the property.

“I decided to make this video, to let everyone know that I am perfectly fine. Also, the tenants hadn't been paying rent for several months; they were harassing me and damaging the property,” she said.

Raj said the matter had already been taken up with the Tenancy Board and claimed that the tenants were evicted last week.

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“I had been dealing with the Tenancy Board regarding this, and they were finally evicted last week. They released those videos later; meanwhile, the police and my lawyer are working on the matter, and we are handling the situation smoothly. What’s done is done, but everything is okay as lawyers, the police, and the Tenancy Board are all involved. Thanks for helping me,” she added.

Her claims have not independently established the circumstances surrounding the tenancy proceedings.

How the Canada tenant-landlady dispute escalated

The dispute initially centred on the tenant using a barbecue in the garden with a friend. In one of the videos shared online, Raj is seen approaching the grill and removing food from it.

The tenant can be heard questioning her actions and saying, “Why are you trying to intimidate us? We are just trying to cook dinner.”

Raj then picks up a piece of wood and pushes the food off the barbecue before saying, “You cannot do this on my property. I'm calling the police right away.”

The situation subsequently became more heated. Another video appeared to show Raj entering the tenant's home and throwing rocks in his direction. A physical confrontation followed, with the tenant repeatedly asking her to stop while keeping his distance.

The tenant later alleged that the barbecue incident was not an isolated confrontation and accused Raj of repeatedly harassing him. He also shared additional footage alleging that she had assaulted him.