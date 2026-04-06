Viral Claim Says American Eagle Boxers Sold Out After ‘Found Near US Jet Wreckage’

A viral social media claim that American Eagle boxer shorts were sold out after allegedly being found near the wreckage of a US fighter jet has drawn widespread attention online amid ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran.

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Posts circulating across platforms claimed that the American Eagle Stars & Stripes Stretch Boxer Shorts were sold out after Iranian users mocked American troops, alleging that a pair of the underwear was recovered near the wreckage of a downed F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft. The claim gained traction after images surfaced online showing individuals said to be linked to Iran’s Basij militia posing with what appeared to be American Eagle boxer shorts.

The viral trend followed reports that the United States had rescued a wounded crew member from the downed aircraft after he remained stranded for over 24 hours in mountainous terrain in Iran. While US officials described the operation as successful, Iranian authorities offered a sharply different account, claiming the mission was a failed military incursion rather than a humanitarian rescue.

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Iranian military-linked sources alleged that their forces disrupted the rescue attempt, describing it as a deceptive extraction mission. Some reports from Iranian state-aligned media even claimed that US aircraft, including transport planes and helicopters, were destroyed during the operation, though American officials have denied these assertions.

Meanwhile, social media users continued to circulate photos and videos allegedly linked to the incident, fuelling online mockery and speculation. However, there has been no official confirmation from American Eagle Outfitters regarding claims that the boxer shorts referenced in viral posts were sold out due to the controversy.