US Destroys Aircraft During Iran Rescue Mission? Viral Claims Surface

The United States Military successfully rescued a missing crew member from a downed fighter jet in Iran, an effort described as one of the most complex search-and-rescue missions in recent history.

US President Donald Trump confirmed the development early Sunday, announcing that the injured airman is now “safe and sound” following the daring extraction. The officer, a weapons systems specialist aboard an F-15E Strike Eagle, had ejected after the aircraft was shot down over southwestern Iran on Friday.

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According to officials, the airman survived for nearly a day in mountainous terrain, evading capture by Iranian forces. Using survival training, he moved away from the crash site, took shelter on elevated ground, and maintained contact with US forces through an emergency beacon and encrypted communication.

The rescue mission, carried out late Saturday, involved hundreds of special operations troops, multiple aircraft, helicopters, and advanced intelligence systems. Despite intense fighting near the crash site, no US personnel were killed during the operation, though some rescue aircraft reportedly came under enemy fire.

The rescued airman was later evacuated to Kuwait City for medical treatment. Officials confirmed that both crew members aboard the aircraft have now been safely recovered.

The mission unfolded amid ongoing clashes in parts of Iran, where local forces had launched a search operation for the downed airman, even claiming at one point that he had been captured, claims that were not verified.

Meanwhile, purported visuals circulating on social media show what are believed to be the remains of Lockheed C-130 Hercules planes allegedly left behind during the rescue mission. Some reports suggest US special forces destroyed the aircraft after they became stranded in sandy terrain to prevent them from falling into the hands of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

However, Iranian sources have offered a conflicting account, claiming the aircraft were destroyed by “Islamic fighters” and asserting that the US rescue operation had failed, claims that contradict Washington’s official version of events.