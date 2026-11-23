A video capturing the hilarious reactions of four cats as an earthquake shook their home while they were fast asleep has gone viral on social media. The footage shows the pets and their owners being startled awake by the sudden tremors in their house in Galați, Romania.

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The CCTV footage, filmed by Nicoleta Miru-Cosma, shows the married couple and their four cats sleeping peacefully when the earthquake strikes. As the tremors begin, the sudden movement wakes everyone up, with the cats appearing confused and startled by the unexpected disturbance.

Video captures startled reactions

The amusing clip captures the reactions of both the couple and their feline companions as they try to make sense of what has interrupted their sleep. The video was shared online on November 18 and has since been widely circulated on social media platforms.

Social media users discuss animal instincts

Reacting to the footage, some social media users pointed out that cats may sense an earthquake before humans. One user explained that animals can detect the faster-moving primary (P) waves, which arrive before the more powerful secondary (S) waves, allowing them to react seconds before stronger shaking is felt.

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Similar earthquake videos attract attention

This is not the first time videos showing cats reacting to earthquakes have surfaced on social media. Several such clips have previously attracted attention, with users often discussing whether cats can sense seismic activity before humans.

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