VIRAL: Bhopal man converts his autorickshaw into ambulance to help COVID-19 patients; Twitterati salutes

In such a devastating time when India is battling the second wave of COVID-19, it is very easy to lose hope and fall in despair. However, there are still those who set a example with their kindness and manage to bring hope even in the worst of times.

One such good Samaritan is Javed Khan, an auto-rickshaw driver from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh who converted his auto into an ambulance for those in need. ANI reported that Javed takes patients to hospitals for free in his converted ambulance.

Khan, the driver, said to ANI, "I saw on social media & news channels how people were being carried to hospitals due to the shortage of ambulance. So I thought of doing this."

Khan has equipped his rickshaw/ambulance with oxygen cylinder, PPE suits and other such medical amenities.