VIRAL: Bhopal man converts his autorickshaw into ambulance to help COVID-19 patients; Twitterati salutes

In such a devastating time when India is battling the second wave of COVID-19, it is very easy to lose hope and fall in despair. However, there are still those who set a example with their kindness and manage to bring hope even in the worst of times.
One such good Samaritan is Javed Khan, an auto-rickshaw driver from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh who converted his auto into an ambulance for those in need. ANI reported that Javed takes patients to hospitals for free in his converted ambulance.
Khan, the driver, said to ANI, "I saw on social media & news channels how people were being carried to hospitals due to the shortage of ambulance. So I thought of doing this."
Khan has equipped his rickshaw/ambulance with oxygen cylinder, PPE suits and other such medical amenities.
Javed also informed that to manage the expenses, he sold his wife's jewellery. Daily, he queues up to get oxygen cylinder refilled in order to help those who are suffering from COVID-19.
He further said, "I sold my wife's jewellery for this. I queue up outside a refill centre & get oxygen. My contact number is available on social media. People can call me up if there's no ambulance. I've been doing this for 15-20 days now & have taken 9 serious patients to hospital."
This news has become viral as Twitter is mighty impressed with Khan and his selfless deed.
Here's how Twitter is pouring love on Khan and his kind effort.
