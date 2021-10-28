Viral: 17-yr-old Kerala school girl turns to YouTube for delivering baby at home

In a bizarre incident a 17-year-old Kerala school girl delivered a child at her home on October 20 while watching YouTube for guidance on the delivery, said reports.

An official attached to the Kondotty police station in Malappurram district told IANS that a 22-year-old youth who was allegedly having an affair with the girl has been arrested. This surfaced in the public domain on Wednesday.

"The incident came to light on the 24th of this month, when the girl who delivered a baby boy on the 20th of this month developed an infection and had to be taken to the hospital. It was then that the news was known and the hospital authorities informed the police. The youth was taken into custody on the 24th of this month and he has been remanded," said the police official who did not wish to be identified.

The families of the two had agreed to their marriage, but since the girl was not of marriageable age they decided to wait.

The delivery took place at the girl's house and reports said that they watched YouTube for guidance on the delivery and conducted it accordingly.

According to doctors the mother and child are now fine.

