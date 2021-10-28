Watch video: BJP is not going anywhere... Rahul Gandhi doesn't realise that, says Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be at the centre of Indian politics for the "next many decades", as per a report by NDTV.

In a media interaction in Goa, where he is assisting the TMC ahead of the election, Prashant Kishor said that the BJP would remain at the centre of Indian politics for years to come, whether it wins or loses, just like it was for the Congress in the first 40 years after Independence.

"BJP is going to be the centre of Indian polity... whether they win, whether they lose, like it was for the first 40 years for Congress. BJP is going nowhere. Once you secure 30 per cent plus votes at the India-level you are not going away in a hurry. So do not ever get into this trap that people are getting angry and they will throw away (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. Maybe they will throw away Modi but BJP is not going anywhere. They are going to be here, they are to fight it out for the next many decades. It's not going in a hurry," Prashant Kishor was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Prashant Kishor said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was wrong in thinking that it is just a matter of time when people will throw Narendra Modi away. "That is where the problem lies with Rahul Gandhi probably. He thinks it's just a matter of time that people will throw him away. That's not happening," he said, reported NDTV.

The Assembly elections in Goa are due in February next year. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had announced to contest their maiden polls in Goa. A team of Indian-Political Action Committee, led by political strategist Prashant Kishor, has been camping in Goa for nearly two months, preparing the groundwork for the TMC.

Kishor had managed then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi's campaign in the 2014 general election. Since then, he has worked with many national and regional leaders including Rahul Gandhi. He also managed TMC's campaign in West Bengal.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 02:33 PM IST