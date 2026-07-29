'Vikramarkudu' Scene Turns Real After Women Duped Into Shaving Heads For Fake ₹15,000 Government Scheme In Tamil Nadu's Salem- WATCH

A bizarre fraud case has emerged from Tamil Nadu, where a man allegedly tricked several women into believing that the state government had introduced a special health initiative to prevent the spread of a dangerous virus similar to COVID-19.

According to reports, the scammer posed as an official connected to the Tehsildar's office and contacted residents over the phone. He falsely claimed that a new infectious disease was expected to spread in the region and that the government had launched a preventive campaign.

Fraudster claimed bullet tattoos could prevent disease

The caller reportedly frightened people by saying that individuals affected by the disease in foreign countries had all shaved their heads. He then claimed that the Tamil Nadu government had adopted the same measure and was encouraging citizens to participate.

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To make the scheme appear genuine, the conman promised financial assistance and other benefits to different groups. Women were allegedly told they would receive ₹15,000 after shaving their heads. Men were promised ₹6,000, while college students were offered ₹45,000 along with a free laptop.

He further convinced one woman by saying that her name had already been shortlisted for the government programme, making the offer seem official.

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Three women believed the claims

Trusting the information, the woman informed others in her locality about the supposed government initiative. Eventually, three women agreed to get their heads shaved, believing they would receive the promised financial assistance.

However, after completing the procedure, they tried contacting the caller to claim their money. Their repeated calls went unanswered, and the phone was eventually switched off.

It was only then that the victims realised they had fallen prey to a carefully planned scam.

Cases involving fake government schemes and impersonation scams have become increasingly common across India. Fraudsters often misuse the names of government offices or officials to gain the trust of unsuspecting citizens before convincing them to part with money or undergo unnecessary procedures. Government welfare schemes are officially announced through authorised government departments, district administrations, and verified portals.