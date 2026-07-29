'Even In Death, They Deserve Dignity': Man Throws Beloved Dead Pet's Carcass Into River, Emotional Video Sparks Debate

A deeply emotional video showing a grieving man throwing the body of his deceased rescue dog into a river has gone viral, triggering widespread discussion about the proper and respectful way to say goodbye to pets.

The clip, originally shared on X by user Vidit Sharma, captures the heartbreaking moment shortly after the dog died. While many viewers sympathised with the man's visible grief, others questioned whether disposing of an animal's body in a river was appropriate or environmentally responsible.

Final farewell caught on camera

In the video, the man is seen carrying the lifeless dog in his arms as he walks to the edge of a bridge overlooking a river. He pauses for a few moments before gently releasing the dog's body into the water.

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Afterwards, he steps back, wipes away tears and stands silently, overwhelmed with emotion. The clip ends with the man remaining by the riverside, mourning the loss of his companion.

The emotional footage quickly spread online, drawing thousands of reactions from people touched by the man's sorrow while also raising concerns about how deceased pets should be laid to rest.

Pet rescuer urges owners to choose dignified farewell

Sharing the video, Vidit Sharma reflected on his own experiences of losing rescued dogs despite doing everything possible to save them. He said every loss leaves a lasting emotional wound, but emphasised that a respectful burial or cremation should be the final act of love for a pet.

He wrote, "giving them a dignified burial or cremation is one final act of love and respect they deserve."

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Sharma also appealed to pet owners not to abandon animal bodies in rivers, lakes or open fields. He pointed out that such practices can contaminate water sources, affect the environment and deny pets the respectful goodbye they deserve.

"The way we say goodbye reflects the love we had for them. Every soul deserves a respectful farewell," he added.

Social media users criticise disposal in river

The video generated intense debate across social media platforms. While many people acknowledged the man's heartbreak, several argued that grief should not justify disposing of a pet's body in a natural water body.

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One user commented, "The idiot thought he was doing a noble job of burying his pet in water but in reality he was merely disposing it off. Can he throw his human loved one this way ?"

Another commented, "We’ve all lost beloved pets over the years, but that dog deserved a proper burial."

Another said, "Even In death they deserve dignified burial."