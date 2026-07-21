Vijeta Dahiya Enjoying Burger At Mall 'Skipping' Chalo Sansad March? Viral Video Raises Questions; CJP Spokesperson Issues Clarification

A viral video purportedly showing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya at a Burger King outlet in a nearby mall during the party's ongoing protest in Delhi has triggered a debate on social media, with many questioning the contrast between protest leaders and participants. The timing and context of the video, however, have not been independently verified.

The clip, which surfaced online after the party's 'Chalo Sansad' march, allegedly shows Dahiya at a Burger King outlet while protesters were facing police action on the streets. In the video, several individuals can be seen confronting him and asking why he wasn't among the protesters.

Several social media users criticised the apparent contrast, claiming that while students and supporters were confronting lathi charges and tear gas, a senior party functionary was away from the protest site.

The controversy comes days after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also drew criticism online after videos showed him eating snacks alongside climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during the latter's indefinite hunger strike.

Dahiya Issues Clarification

Responding to the backlash, Dahiya shared a video on Instagram defending himself. He initially said there was nothing wrong with eating a burger if someone was hungry, but later claimed he did not consume it after realising it contained refined flour and trans fats.

"I've been working tirelessly for one and a half months for this cause. I've been involved in protests and haven't slept for over two nights. Those who were at the protest know it all," Dahiya said, adding that those criticising him were free to "sit at home and speak nonsense."

He also addressed criticism over his colourful attire and participation in the march, saying, "People have a problem when I dance at the protest or wear a colourful shirt, but they ignore real social issues. I was part of the movement and left only after the march."

Questioning why he was being held to such scrutiny, Dahiya added, "Nobody pays me to participate in the protest. Whatever I'm doing, I'm doing for the country and yes, I will eat the burger."

The controversy comes amid heightened tensions following the CJP-organised protest march in Delhi, which turned violent after demonstrators attempted to march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session. The clashes left several protesters and security personnel injured, with dozens detained and multiple police vehicles damaged.