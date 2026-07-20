CJP Claims Abhijeet Dipke 'Picked Up' By Delhi Police During 'Sansad Chalo' March, Later Clarifies

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das on Monday clarified that founder Abhijeet Dipke, who was leading the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march, has not been arrested or detained by Delhi Police."UPDATE: Dipke not in detention or arrest. A HUGE CROWD is still outside Kerala House." he posted on X.

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The clarification comes after he claimed, "DIPKE HAS BEEN PICKED UP BY THE POLICE!" He further urged all MPs to stand in support of the students on the streets.

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"THE POLICE IS BRUTALLY CRACKING DOWN AND BEATING UP PEACEFUL PROTESTERS," he added. In an earlier post he claimed that activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife was manhandled by the Delhi police. "GEETANJALI JI’S HAIR PULLED BY DELHI POLICE, ASSAULTED."

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The chief spokesperson also claimed that a party delegation met Union Minister JP Nadda at his residence and submitted a written memorandum outlining its demands, even as reports of mass detentions emerged during the party's protest in the national capital.

"After waiting for more than 2 hours, @AshutoshRanka and I just met JP Nadda ji at his residence for 10 minutes. While we submit a written letter with our demands, he has assured us that he will meanwhile speak internally. We are in that process. There is news of mass detention etc," Das said in a post on X.

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However, there has been no official confirmation from Nadda's side regarding the claim of the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party claimed that Lok Sabha MP and party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, and other SP leaders had been detained by Delhi Police after they joined Cockroach Janta Party protest.