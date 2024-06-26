'Vijay Mallya's Son Married SBI Employee's Daughter': X Post On Sidhartha-Jasmine Wedding Goes Viral For Its Shocking 'Joke'

The claim about businessman and fugitive Vijay Mallya getting his son married to the daughter of a State Bank of India employee has rolled out on the internet. An X user named Parth, whose posts are often sarcastic and far from reality, uploaded a post on June 25 mockingly claiming that Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha tied the knot with an SBI employee's daughter.

The X post takes a hilarious dig at Vijay Mallya and his money laundering case associated with the mentioned bank. The X post, which makes a false claim for fun, read, "Vijay malya's son has been married to the daughter of an SBI employee (sic)". Along with this text, the X user shared a series of laughter emojis to react to the Sidhartha-Jasmine wedding that took place earlier this June.

Who is Jasmine, Vijay Mallya's daughter-law?

Jasmine, the wife of Sidhartha Mallya and the daughter-in-law of Vijay Mallya, is said to hail from the US. It was learned that the couple was dating before they exchanged wedding vows this June. In October last year, Jasmine got engaged to her boyfriend Sidhartha at a Halloween party. Married in June 2024, the Mallya wife, according to her presence on Instagram, is a nature and travel lover.

Vijay Mallya's son married to SBI employee's daughter?

Of the information available about Jasmine Mallya, the claim made in the viral post that she's "the daughter of an SBI employee" can't be verified. Meanwhile, in a reply to his own post, the X user named Parth clarified that his claim was a mere joke.

Netizens react to the viral post

The internet has found its meme material in this post, which is going viral on X and evoking hilarious reactions. Netizens replied to the post and called it "Good sarcasm."

Sidhartha-Jasmine wedding

Announcing their marriage and updating people with their relationship status, the couple dropped a post on Instagram suggesting that they were just married on June 23. They called themselves "Mr & Mrs Muppet" in the social media post.

The newlyweds shared a few photos from their marriage celebration online, and one of them showed the Mallya couple dressed up in Indian bridal wear. "Indian wedding clothing is something special," Sidhartha wrote while calling it "Another level."